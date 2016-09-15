"The PDP has become a collaborator for fascist RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)-governed BJP," Karra told reporters here.

Elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014, Karra was a close aide of the late Chief Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and was one of the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He had always opposed the idea of a PDP-BJP alliance and made his dissent known earlier also.

The resignation comes as the Kashmir Valley is battling months of the deadliest unrest it has suffered in six years. Over 80 people have been killed and thousands injured in clashes with security forces.

Kashmir remains paralysed for 69th consecutive day: According to another report from Srinagar, heavy deployments of security forces were made by authorities on Thursday in Srinagar and other places of the Kashmir Valley where life remained paralysed for the 69th consecutive day.

A senior police official said: "Heavy deployments of police and paramilitary forces have been made in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the valley to maintain law and order today (Thursday)".

The separatists continued their protest shutdown because of which public transport, main markets and other businesses have remained shut. All schools, colleges and universities remained closed along with train services between Baramulla town and Jammu's Bannihal town also suspended.

Internet facilities since Monday was down in the Valley. Calling was only allowed on BSNL postpaid.

All the separatists leaders were placed in the preventive detention in Srinagar.

A total of 86 persons were killed and 11,500 injured in the ongoing unrest that started on July 9 a day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed.