Chopper makes emergency landing in Nagaon



Nagaon (Assam), Sep 15 (IANS): At least eight people had a miraculous escape on Thursday after their helicopter made an emergency landing at Nagaon in Assam following a technical snag. The helicopter, belonging to Sky One Airways Pvt Ltd, took off from Guwahati and was bound for the Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar with two passengers and six crew members, informed sources said.