Murderers arrested
Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 13 - In a major breakthrough, Biswanath Police today succeeded in arresting the main two accused in the twin murder case of Sadharu, in which Govinda Karmakar and Dilip Bhuyan of Chatiya Borpam were brutally killed. Police had later recovered their bodies inside Pratapgarh Tea Estate under Biswanath Chariali police station a few days ago. The deceased went missing along with a tractor.
The arrested persons have been identified as Babul Ali of Gingia and Mahibur Islam of Kaldonga. According to police, they sold the tractor to Deo Beyong and Sanjay Parang of Arunachal Pradesh. Police have arrested them too.