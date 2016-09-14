 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Murderers arrested
Correspondent

 
 BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 13 - In a major breakthrough, Biswanath Police today succeeded in arresting the main two accused in the twin murder case of Sadharu, in which Govinda Karmakar and Dilip Bhuyan of Chatiya Borpam were brutally killed. Police had later recovered their bodies inside Pratapgarh Tea Estate under Biswanath Chariali police station a few days ago. The deceased went missing along with a tractor.

The arrested persons have been identified as Babul Ali of Gingia and Mahibur Islam of Kaldonga. According to police, they sold the tractor to Deo Beyong and Sanjay Parang of Arunachal Pradesh. Police have arrested them too.

City »
State »
  • NE’s first Govt school is now nobody’s child
  • AASU stir over price rise
  • AJYCP for talks with ULFA
  • Book on sattras released
  • Compensation sought for pest-hit farmers
  • IAF cycling team leaves Guwahati
  • 'Legal literacy can stop child abuse'
  • Spl Doordarshan telecast tomorrow
    		•
  • 572 ha cropland affected by worms in Darrang
  • AAU team in Kaziranga to take stock of scene
  • Caterpillars devastate Majuli paddy fields
  • Arsenic in seven more tubewells at Belsor
  • Railway Division to come up in Silchar
  • Patient’s attendant killed at TMC
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK
  • Bodoland demand gains momentum
  • Murderers arrested
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Id observed with religious fervour
  • Repatriation of Brus to start from Nov
  • Arms, ammo recovered
  • Speaker rejects TMC claim for LoP status
  • Kukis observe black day in Manipur
  • Amit Shah to visit Manipur
  • 84 Jan Aushadhi stores in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Jhumming in Mizoram down by 29.75 pc
    		•
  • Lukaku’s hat-trick helps Everton down Sunderland
  • Serena pens female-power poem for fashion show
  • I dared to dream and worked hard: Deepa Malik
  • Preparations on for Bordoloi Trophy
  • Platini to attend UEFA Congress
  • Sharapova appeal verdict set for October
    		•
     
     