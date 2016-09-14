Bodoland demand gains momentum

Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 13 - The All Bodo Students’ Union along with the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Progressive) and the People’s Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM) declared a series of democratic agitational programmes yesterday demanding a separate Bodoland. Addressing a press conference jointly with ABSU and PJACBM at the Kokrajhar Press Club, NDFB (P) general secretary Gobinda Basumatary said that the Bodo organisations have been compelled to launch a series of agitational programmes for a separate Bodoland State by carving Assam. They also demanded political rights to the Bodos living outside the proposed Bodoland.