 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Bodoland demand gains momentum
Correspondent
 KOKRAJHAR, Sept 13 - The All Bodo Students’ Union along with the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Progressive) and the People’s Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM) declared a series of democratic agitational programmes yesterday demanding a separate Bodoland.

Addressing a press conference jointly with ABSU and PJACBM at the Kokrajhar Press Club, NDFB (P) general secretary Gobinda Basumatary said that the Bodo organisations have been compelled to launch a series of agitational programmes for a separate Bodoland State by carving Assam. They also demanded political rights to the Bodos living outside the proposed Bodoland.

