 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Bhupenda’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 13 - The UK-based Assamese diaspora celebrated with much enthusiasm the 90th birth anniversary of legendary musician Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the Chalvey Community Centre, Slough in Central London under the banner of Srimanta Sankaradeva International Cultural Centre on September 10.

According to a press release received here on Monday, the day was celebrated as Bhupendra Sangeet Divas. Dr Karuna Sagar Das was its main organiser. The Assamese diaspora living in Great Britain assembled at the venue of the celebration with much passion to keep alive the memory of the legendary musician.

The members of the diaspora made the function a lively one with their recitation of poems and rendering the evergreen numbers of Dr Hazarika and some of them added more flavour to it with their attempts at imitating the bard’s unique style of communication.

The members who took part in these activities included Rupali Barua, Chinu Kishore, Dr Kumud Sarma, Dr Dwijen Barua, Dr Nilamoni Sikdar, Pinaki Sarma, Anindita Goswami, Ishan Sarma, Dr Gaurav Goswami, Soma Goswami, Jonali Duara, Mamoni Sarma, Dr Mitam Barua and Dr Ranjan Laskar, among others.

The artistes invited by Dr Karuna Sagar Das from Assam like Dr Amarendra Narayan Deb, singer and humorist Dr Anjanjyoti Choudhury enthralled the audience with their recitation, songs and humour. Dr Choudhury created a special ambience in the function with his rib-tickling humor and presentation of certain select songs of Dr Hazarika.

In the function, Dr Hazarika’s nephew Mayukh Hazarika and his wife Lailee Hazarika presented some songs of Dr Hazarika and Late Jayanta Hazarika. The function came to an end with Manuhe Manuhor Baabe … the famous song of Dr Hazarika which was sung in chorus form by members of the Assamese diaspora and the invited artistes from Assam. The chorus was led by Dr Anjanjyoti Choudhury.

Meanwhile, Friends of Assam and Seven Sisters (FASS), in collaboration with Nehru Centre, cultural wing of the Indian High Commission, will organise a function to present the works of Dr Bhupen Hazarika on September 16 before a global audience. The event will be chaired by  Dr Virander Paul, Deputy High Commissioner of lndia. Khodeker M Talha, Acting High Commissioner of Bangladesh, is expected to be the guest of honour at the function, mentioned a press release.

The programme will be compered by Lalit Mohan Joshi, Co-founder of the South Asian Cinema Foundation, a film historian, critic and former BBC Broadcast Journalist with illustrated talk, power point presentation of the film clip titled Bhupen Hazarika along with a musical concert. Promising singer Nahid Afrin and noted accordion player Ramen Choudhury will perform along with some other renowned artistes from India and Bangladesh.

The dignitaries invited to the function include Sankar Prasad Kakoti Bora, Regional Director of Indian Council for  Cultural Relations, Lord Meghnad Desai, Lord Sheikh and Lady Sheikh, Ashish Ray (London-based journalist), Kailash Budhwar (Former Head of BBC Hindi Service) and Rita Payne (President of Commonwealth Journalist Association), the release added.

