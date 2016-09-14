According to information, one Bijay Boro (40) of Udalguri Khanthalbari area under Udalguri Police station in Udalguri District admitted his wife to the Medical College last Friday for a delivery case. After staying for a couple of days in the hospital, the woman gave birth to a baby on Sunday evening. But the newborn baby died after a couple of hours. Bijay Boro after getting the information of the death of his newborn baby came out of the hospital campus after a while, leaving his wife in the ward, for purchasing some needy things after which he didn’t go back to his wife.

However, the people found his body on Monday morning lying near the hospital campus bearing several cut marks. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and started investigation. Though the reason behind the incident is yet to be known police suspect that he was killed by some miscreants for money that he had with him.

The Udalguri district and Sonitpur district ABSU in a joint press note vehemently condemning the incident said that this is not an isolated case. Earlier also, many such incidents had been reported from the area. Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the incident, the student bodies further urged the hospital authority and the police administration to ensure security for the common people coming to the hospital.