 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Railway Division to come up in Silchar
ARINDAM GUPTA
 SILCHAR, Sept 13 - If the words of Dr Rajdeep Roy, member of Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) of the Indian Railways are to be believed, the Silchar Railway Station will soon be upgraded into a full-fledged Railway Division.

“In a recent development, the Indian Railways has decided to upgrade three railway stations into railway divisions and the Silchar Railway Station features in the list. The work to upgrade the station will soon commence,” Roy said.

He was quick to add that as a member to the PAC, he has also urged the general manager of NF Railways to start intercity express trains between Silchar to Agartala and Guwahati.

“We have received a positive nod from Chahatey Ram, General Manager of NF Railways towards introducing the two intercity express trains,” Roy informed.

Further, the Silchar Railway Station which is an ‘A’ category station, will have a host of new amenities soon. In the words of Roy, the station will have a Coach Indication Board (CIB) and Train Indication Board (TIB), which has already been sanctioned.

Moreover, besides installation of four water-vending machines, expansion of PP shed and a well-managed parking facility, there will also be a food plaza at the Silchar Railway Station, he said. It may be mentioned that around 3,935 passengers travel from Silchar every day.

On the other hand, Roy said that NF Railway has approved Hailakandi Railway Station to be a three-line crossing ‘B’ grade station. “This decision was taken on August 26 and the station is being maintained in its original position,” he informed.

The PAC member also informed that they had visited several railway stations, including Guwahati and Kamakhya and offered suggestions for improvement of passenger amenities.

Also, he said that both the Indian Railways and the Department of Tourism are focusing on development of tourism facilities at the Guwahati, Kamakhya and New Jalpaiguri railway stations within the next two years.

City »
State »
  • NE’s first Govt school is now nobody’s child
  • AASU stir over price rise
  • AJYCP for talks with ULFA
  • Book on sattras released
  • Compensation sought for pest-hit farmers
  • IAF cycling team leaves Guwahati
  • 'Legal literacy can stop child abuse'
  • Spl Doordarshan telecast tomorrow
    		•
  • 572 ha cropland affected by worms in Darrang
  • AAU team in Kaziranga to take stock of scene
  • Caterpillars devastate Majuli paddy fields
  • Arsenic in seven more tubewells at Belsor
  • Railway Division to come up in Silchar
  • Patient’s attendant killed at TMC
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK
  • Bodoland demand gains momentum
  • Murderers arrested
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Id observed with religious fervour
  • Repatriation of Brus to start from Nov
  • Arms, ammo recovered
  • Speaker rejects TMC claim for LoP status
  • Kukis observe black day in Manipur
  • Amit Shah to visit Manipur
  • 84 Jan Aushadhi stores in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Jhumming in Mizoram down by 29.75 pc
    		•
  • Lukaku’s hat-trick helps Everton down Sunderland
  • Serena pens female-power poem for fashion show
  • I dared to dream and worked hard: Deepa Malik
  • Preparations on for Bordoloi Trophy
  • Platini to attend UEFA Congress
  • Sharapova appeal verdict set for October
    		•
     
     