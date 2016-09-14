“In a recent development, the Indian Railways has decided to upgrade three railway stations into railway divisions and the Silchar Railway Station features in the list. The work to upgrade the station will soon commence,” Roy said.

He was quick to add that as a member to the PAC, he has also urged the general manager of NF Railways to start intercity express trains between Silchar to Agartala and Guwahati.

“We have received a positive nod from Chahatey Ram, General Manager of NF Railways towards introducing the two intercity express trains,” Roy informed.

Further, the Silchar Railway Station which is an ‘A’ category station, will have a host of new amenities soon. In the words of Roy, the station will have a Coach Indication Board (CIB) and Train Indication Board (TIB), which has already been sanctioned.

Moreover, besides installation of four water-vending machines, expansion of PP shed and a well-managed parking facility, there will also be a food plaza at the Silchar Railway Station, he said. It may be mentioned that around 3,935 passengers travel from Silchar every day.

On the other hand, Roy said that NF Railway has approved Hailakandi Railway Station to be a three-line crossing ‘B’ grade station. “This decision was taken on August 26 and the station is being maintained in its original position,” he informed.

The PAC member also informed that they had visited several railway stations, including Guwahati and Kamakhya and offered suggestions for improvement of passenger amenities.

Also, he said that both the Indian Railways and the Department of Tourism are focusing on development of tourism facilities at the Guwahati, Kamakhya and New Jalpaiguri railway stations within the next two years.