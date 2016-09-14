 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Sharapova appeal verdict set for October

 LAUSANNE, Sept 13: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said today it would deliver an appeal verdict on the two-year doping ban for Maria Sharapova in early October.

The 29-year-old Russian tested positive for the banned medication meldonium during January’s Australian Open. In a severe blow to her reputation, the infringement was revealed in March.

“The CAS will issue its decision in the arbitration procedure between Maria Sharapova and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) during the first week of October 2016,” CAS said in a statement sent from its Lausanne headquarters.

The original ruling had been expected by July 18, with Sharapova hoping a successful appeal would allow her to spearhead the Russian tennis team in Rio.

Delays have been caused by both parties carefully preparing defences of their position as Sharapova seeks a reduction of the Tribunal’s decision to sanction her with a two-year period.

The two-year ban on the five time grand slam winner who has spent most of her life in the United States was backdated to January 26 this year, when she tested positive for the previously unheralded meldonium. – AFP

