NYON, Sept 13: Former Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) president Michel Platini will be allowed to attend and address the upcoming Extraordinary UEFA Congress in Athens.
The Congress will be convened to name a successor for Frenchman Platini following the suspension issued against him, reports Efe.
UEFA confirmed on Monday that world football body FIFA’s ethics committee has accepted the European soccer governing body’s request to allow Platini to attend its Extraordinary Congress and address the attendees.
FIFA’s ethics committee decided to suspend Platini last October for violating the code of ethics. – IANS