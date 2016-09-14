To bring back its past glory, the organisers are trying to hook in some leading clubs of the country and one from neighbouring country Bangaladesh.

The organisers have released the eight-team fixture with the final on September 30. They have also started preparations on the ground.

Meanwhile, Bongobir Ogragami Club of Sylhet, Bangladesh have confirmed their participation and they are clubbed with East Bengal Club, Kolkata; Sikkim United and ASEB SC in group B. Group A features 3 Star Club, Nepal; Shillong Lajong FC; Flamingo, Nagaland and Oil India FC, Duliajan.

The tournament will be a league-cum-knock out affair. Top two teams of each group will qualify for the semifinals. Earlier, although the organisers had announced that Oil India FC will play against East Bengal in the inaugural match, later they have rescheduled the fixture and now Shillong Lajong FC will play the opening match against Oil India FC.

The organisers informed that tickets are available online and booking counters will also be started at the RG Baruah Sports Complex soon.

Noted singer Arijit Singh will perform on the opening day. The organisers are also arranging cultural nites everyday after the match with local singers.

The matches will kick start at 7 pm while on September 24 and 25 two group league matches will start at 4 pm.