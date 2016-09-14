 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Serena pens female-power poem for fashion show


Serena Williams (C) signs a tennis ball before showing her Signature Statement Spring collection during Fashion Week in New York.
 NEW YORK, Sept 13: “She turns her disappointment into triumph. Her grief into joy. Her rejections into approvals. If no one believes in her it does not matter. She believes in herself. Nothing stops her. No one can touch her. She is woman.”

So said Serena Williams via loudspeaker on Monday as part of a female-power soundtrack for a runway show of her Serena Williams Signature Statement collection for HSN during New York Fashion Week.

Williams interspersed the long-form poem that she wrote and recited on the soundtrack with music from women only, including her buddy Beyonce’s “Lemonade.”

“I wrote it right after Wimbledon and during the Olympics, and I just was in this moment of I want to empower women,” she explained in a backstage interview.

“It was right around the time I was asked, ‘How do you feel about being the greatest female athlete?’ and I was, like, they never ask men that. I wanted to give women strength. I played it for Beyonce and she loved it.”

The idea, said the tennis great, was to carry that strength and unity into the clothes into her third show. The fall collection of soft faux shearlings, feminine black lace, ivories, touches of soft stretchy leather and classic wool maxi coats in gray and black was available immediately on HSN as Williams joined the “see now, buy now” push that’s become increasingly common during Fashion Week. – AP

