 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Jhumming in Mizoram down by 29.75 pc
Newmai News
 AIZAWL, Sept 13 - The New Land Use Policy, the State government’s flagship project, has significantly reduced the traditional shifting cultivation or jhumming by 29.75 percent, said a survey conducted by the NLUP Implementing Board.

As many as 131,940 families were assisted under the State’s flagship project out of which 90,847 families received their full share.

According to NLUP Implementing Board (NIB), the NLUP assistance is being felicitated by 9 departments - Industries, Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Soil & Water Conservation, Fisheries, Forest, AH & Vety and UD&PA Department for 58 different trades. The percentage of paddy harvest has increased by 28.55 percent and diary by 34 percent after the implementation of NLUP project.

Apart from this, passion fruit produce has increased by 5 folds and various trades under industries in rural area have increased by 70.21 percent.

The NIB officials also said that 99.51 percent of the beneficiaries have got bank account.

City »
State »
  • NE’s first Govt school is now nobody’s child
  • AASU stir over price rise
  • AJYCP for talks with ULFA
  • Book on sattras released
  • Compensation sought for pest-hit farmers
  • IAF cycling team leaves Guwahati
  • 'Legal literacy can stop child abuse'
  • Spl Doordarshan telecast tomorrow
    		•
  • 572 ha cropland affected by worms in Darrang
  • AAU team in Kaziranga to take stock of scene
  • Caterpillars devastate Majuli paddy fields
  • Arsenic in seven more tubewells at Belsor
  • Railway Division to come up in Silchar
  • Patient’s attendant killed at TMC
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK
  • Bodoland demand gains momentum
  • Murderers arrested
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Id observed with religious fervour
  • Repatriation of Brus to start from Nov
  • Arms, ammo recovered
  • Speaker rejects TMC claim for LoP status
  • Kukis observe black day in Manipur
  • Amit Shah to visit Manipur
  • 84 Jan Aushadhi stores in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Jhumming in Mizoram down by 29.75 pc
    		•
  • Lukaku’s hat-trick helps Everton down Sunderland
  • Serena pens female-power poem for fashion show
  • I dared to dream and worked hard: Deepa Malik
  • Preparations on for Bordoloi Trophy
  • Platini to attend UEFA Congress
  • Sharapova appeal verdict set for October
    		•
     
     