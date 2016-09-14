As many as 131,940 families were assisted under the State’s flagship project out of which 90,847 families received their full share.

According to NLUP Implementing Board (NIB), the NLUP assistance is being felicitated by 9 departments - Industries, Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Soil & Water Conservation, Fisheries, Forest, AH & Vety and UD&PA Department for 58 different trades. The percentage of paddy harvest has increased by 28.55 percent and diary by 34 percent after the implementation of NLUP project.

Apart from this, passion fruit produce has increased by 5 folds and various trades under industries in rural area have increased by 70.21 percent.

The NIB officials also said that 99.51 percent of the beneficiaries have got bank account.