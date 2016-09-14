Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the State’s first Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Store at Naharlagun, Itanagar yesterday, an official statement said.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State and the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), an agency under Department of Pharmaceuticals, Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

“As per the MoU, 84 Jan Aushadhi stores will be opened in Arunachal Pradesh,” the statement said.

Mandaviya said that the Central government is committed to development of the border State.

The government has decided to open 3,000 stores under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMJAY) during 2016-2017 and to reinvigorate the supply of generic drugs. Jan Aushadhi scheme is being implemented in the country through BPPI. 423 Jan Aushadhi Stores are functional across the country.

Stating that the PMJAY scheme is for the poor and needy, Mandaviya said the Ministry is working hard to open more and more stores under the scheme. He called upon the doctors to prescribe generic medicines, which cost a fraction of the branded drugs. – PTI