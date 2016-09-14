 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
84 Jan Aushadhi stores in Arunachal Pradesh

 NEW DELHI, Sept 13 - As many as 84 Jan Aushadhi stores will be opened in Arunachal Pradesh with the signing of an agreement between the Centre and the State government.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the State’s first Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Store at Naharlagun, Itanagar yesterday, an official statement said.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State and the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), an agency under Department of Pharmaceuticals, Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

“As per the MoU, 84 Jan Aushadhi stores will be opened in Arunachal Pradesh,” the statement said.

Mandaviya said that the Central government is committed to development of the border State.

The government has decided to open 3,000 stores under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMJAY) during 2016-2017 and to reinvigorate the supply of generic drugs. Jan Aushadhi scheme is being implemented in the country through BPPI. 423 Jan Aushadhi Stores are functional across the country.

Stating that the PMJAY scheme is for the poor and needy, Mandaviya said the Ministry is working hard to open more and more stores under the scheme. He called upon the doctors to prescribe generic medicines, which cost a fraction of the branded drugs. – PTI

City »
State »
  • NE’s first Govt school is now nobody’s child
  • AASU stir over price rise
  • AJYCP for talks with ULFA
  • Book on sattras released
  • Compensation sought for pest-hit farmers
  • IAF cycling team leaves Guwahati
  • 'Legal literacy can stop child abuse'
  • Spl Doordarshan telecast tomorrow
    		•
  • 572 ha cropland affected by worms in Darrang
  • AAU team in Kaziranga to take stock of scene
  • Caterpillars devastate Majuli paddy fields
  • Arsenic in seven more tubewells at Belsor
  • Railway Division to come up in Silchar
  • Patient’s attendant killed at TMC
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK
  • Bodoland demand gains momentum
  • Murderers arrested
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Id observed with religious fervour
  • Repatriation of Brus to start from Nov
  • Arms, ammo recovered
  • Speaker rejects TMC claim for LoP status
  • Kukis observe black day in Manipur
  • Amit Shah to visit Manipur
  • 84 Jan Aushadhi stores in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Jhumming in Mizoram down by 29.75 pc
    		•
  • Lukaku’s hat-trick helps Everton down Sunderland
  • Serena pens female-power poem for fashion show
  • I dared to dream and worked hard: Deepa Malik
  • Preparations on for Bordoloi Trophy
  • Platini to attend UEFA Congress
  • Sharapova appeal verdict set for October
    		•
     
     