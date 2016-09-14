Hectic preparation is on since the past couple of days in and around the State capital, particularly at the Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district where the BJP president will be interacting with the booth karyakartas.

“The visit is strictly for party organization activity and also to encourage the party workers,” said BJP State unit president Ksh Bhabananda, who also inspected the preparation activities at the Hafta Kangjeibung on Tuesday. “Amit Shahji will be accompanying Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar during his visit.”

The BJP State unit is planning to bring booth level workers from each of the more than 2,500 polling stations during Wednesday’s gathering, according to party sources.

After the spectacular victory in Assam, the BJP is planning to make inroads in strategically crucial State of Manipur. A few days back, the party had appointed Minister Prakash Javadekar as in-charge of the Manipur polls.

Moreover, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the man behind the newly constituted North East Democratic Alliance – a non-Congress parties’ alliance, is also expected to be present.

In Manipur, Congress has been in power for the last 15 years and BJP, which has only two members in the House of 60, is working towards putting up a strong fight with more seasoned politicians joining the party. On Monday, prominent Congress leader Y Erabot joined the party which made inroads in the recent Imphal Municipal Corporation polls, winning 10 out of 27 seats, with the ruling Congress winning 12. In fact, BJP is the only party in the State that can take on the Congress, which has been ruling the State for three consecutive terms.