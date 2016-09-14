 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Amit Shah to visit Manipur
Correspondent
 IMPHAL, Sept 13 - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Imphal, the State capital of Manipur which will go to poll early next year, on Wednesday to the address the State-level booth karyakartas’ sammelan.

Hectic preparation is on since the past couple of days in and around the State capital, particularly at the Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district where the BJP president will be interacting with the booth karyakartas.

“The visit is strictly for party organization activity and also to encourage the party workers,” said BJP State unit president Ksh Bhabananda, who also inspected the preparation activities at the Hafta Kangjeibung on Tuesday. “Amit Shahji will be accompanying Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar during his visit.”

The BJP State unit is planning to bring booth level workers from each of the more than 2,500 polling stations during Wednesday’s gathering, according to party sources.

After the spectacular victory in Assam, the BJP is planning to make inroads in strategically crucial State of Manipur. A few days back, the party had appointed Minister Prakash Javadekar as in-charge of the Manipur polls.

Moreover, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the man behind the newly constituted North East Democratic Alliance – a non-Congress parties’ alliance, is also expected to be present.

In Manipur, Congress has been in power for the last 15 years and BJP, which has only two members in the House of 60, is working towards putting up a strong fight with more seasoned politicians joining the party. On Monday, prominent Congress leader Y Erabot joined the party which made inroads in the recent Imphal Municipal Corporation polls, winning 10 out of 27 seats, with the ruling Congress winning 12. In fact, BJP is the only party in the State that can take on the Congress, which has been ruling the State for three consecutive terms.

City »
State »
  • NE’s first Govt school is now nobody’s child
  • AASU stir over price rise
  • AJYCP for talks with ULFA
  • Book on sattras released
  • Compensation sought for pest-hit farmers
  • IAF cycling team leaves Guwahati
  • 'Legal literacy can stop child abuse'
  • Spl Doordarshan telecast tomorrow
    		•
  • 572 ha cropland affected by worms in Darrang
  • AAU team in Kaziranga to take stock of scene
  • Caterpillars devastate Majuli paddy fields
  • Arsenic in seven more tubewells at Belsor
  • Railway Division to come up in Silchar
  • Patient’s attendant killed at TMC
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK
  • Bodoland demand gains momentum
  • Murderers arrested
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Id observed with religious fervour
  • Repatriation of Brus to start from Nov
  • Arms, ammo recovered
  • Speaker rejects TMC claim for LoP status
  • Kukis observe black day in Manipur
  • Amit Shah to visit Manipur
  • 84 Jan Aushadhi stores in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Jhumming in Mizoram down by 29.75 pc
    		•
  • Lukaku’s hat-trick helps Everton down Sunderland
  • Serena pens female-power poem for fashion show
  • I dared to dream and worked hard: Deepa Malik
  • Preparations on for Bordoloi Trophy
  • Platini to attend UEFA Congress
  • Sharapova appeal verdict set for October
    		•
     
     