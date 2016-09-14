The Kuki civil society, under the banner of Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), observes September 13 as ‘Sahnit Ni’ or black day every year to fondly remember those who had died during the carnage.

Functions were organised across the Kuki-dominated areas to mark the day. Rallies were also staged as part of the anniversary observance. Several leaders spoke on the occasion.

They expressed remorse over the bloodshed and regretted that the Government of India has not been heeding to the long-pending demand of the Kuki civil society that all perpetrators responsible for the carnage should be brought to justice. Over 1,00,000 Kuki villagers were displaced, besides the destruction of 360 Kuki villages, during the violence, they alleged.

The key demand of the major Kuki organisations has been that all culprits responsible for the bloodshed should be brought to justice before the ‘final solution’ to the Naga issue.

At the event, the speakers derided the Central leaders for ignoring their demands. , “Over 60 memorandums have been submitted to the Central leaders urging them to deliver justice, but nothing has been done,” they said.