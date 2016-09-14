According to police, three local boys informed about the cache after they found it accidentally. The weapons were hidden in a school bag and the explosives were inside a suitcase and were buried.

The bag contained a country-made shotgun in a rusty condition. Also found in the bag were 135 pellets, 16 electronic detonators, a plastic bottle containing liquid, a copper wire and three ball pens.

The police also found inside the suitcase 85 gelatin sticks, 74 electric detonators and white strip. The police are investigation the recovery.