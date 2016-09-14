Correspondent
SHILLONG, Sept 13 - Police today recovered a huge cache of explosives and arms buried at Nongkseh in Upper Shillong.
According to police, three local boys informed about the cache after they found it accidentally. The weapons were hidden in a school bag and the explosives were inside a suitcase and were buried.
The bag contained a country-made shotgun in a rusty condition. Also found in the bag were 135 pellets, 16 electronic detonators, a plastic bottle containing liquid, a copper wire and three ball pens.
The police also found inside the suitcase 85 gelatin sticks, 74 electric detonators and white strip. The police are investigation the recovery.