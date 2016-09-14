AIZAWL, Sept 13 - Mizoram Home Department’s Additional Secretary Lalbiakzama today said the proposed resumption of repatriation of Brus from six relief camps in North Tripura district will begin from the first week of November.
Lalbiakzama said a large number of Mizoram government officials would go to the relief camps and conduct the identification process in all the relief camps simultaneously to ensure early commencement of the actual repatriation.
The Road Map-V for Bru repatriation proposed to conduct identification in Naisingpara, Asapara, Kaskau, Khakchangpara, Hamsapara and Hazacherra relief camps and those willing to return would be resettled in 13 villages in Mizoram-Tripura-Bangladesh border Mamit district.
“The actual repatriation will commence soon after the completion of the identification process,” he said. – PTI