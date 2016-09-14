 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Repatriation of Brus to start from Nov

 AIZAWL, Sept 13 - Mizoram Home Department’s Additional Secretary Lalbiakzama today said the proposed resumption of repatriation of Brus from six relief camps in North Tripura district will begin from the first week of November.

Lalbiakzama said a large number of Mizoram government officials would go to the relief camps and conduct the identification process in all the relief camps simultaneously to ensure early commencement of the actual repatriation.

The Road Map-V for Bru repatriation proposed to conduct identification in Naisingpara, Asapara, Kaskau, Khakchangpara, Hamsapara and Hazacherra relief camps and those willing to return would be resettled in 13 villages in Mizoram-Tripura-Bangladesh border Mamit district.

“The actual repatriation will commence soon after the completion of the identification process,” he said. – PTI

City »
State »
  • NE’s first Govt school is now nobody’s child
  • AASU stir over price rise
  • AJYCP for talks with ULFA
  • Book on sattras released
  • Compensation sought for pest-hit farmers
  • IAF cycling team leaves Guwahati
  • 'Legal literacy can stop child abuse'
  • Spl Doordarshan telecast tomorrow
    		•
  • 572 ha cropland affected by worms in Darrang
  • AAU team in Kaziranga to take stock of scene
  • Caterpillars devastate Majuli paddy fields
  • Arsenic in seven more tubewells at Belsor
  • Railway Division to come up in Silchar
  • Patient’s attendant killed at TMC
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK
  • Bodoland demand gains momentum
  • Murderers arrested
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Id observed with religious fervour
  • Repatriation of Brus to start from Nov
  • Arms, ammo recovered
  • Speaker rejects TMC claim for LoP status
  • Kukis observe black day in Manipur
  • Amit Shah to visit Manipur
  • 84 Jan Aushadhi stores in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Jhumming in Mizoram down by 29.75 pc
    		•
  • Lukaku’s hat-trick helps Everton down Sunderland
  • Serena pens female-power poem for fashion show
  • I dared to dream and worked hard: Deepa Malik
  • Preparations on for Bordoloi Trophy
  • Platini to attend UEFA Congress
  • Sharapova appeal verdict set for October
    		•
     
     