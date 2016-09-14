Lalbiakzama said a large number of Mizoram government officials would go to the relief camps and conduct the identification process in all the relief camps simultaneously to ensure early commencement of the actual repatriation.

The Road Map-V for Bru repatriation proposed to conduct identification in Naisingpara, Asapara, Kaskau, Khakchangpara, Hamsapara and Hazacherra relief camps and those willing to return would be resettled in 13 villages in Mizoram-Tripura-Bangladesh border Mamit district.

“The actual repatriation will commence soon after the completion of the identification process,” he said. – PTI