

Muslims offering prayers on the occasion of Id uz-Zuha at Shillong on Tuesday. – UB Photos

In the Imphal city, Muslims performed the Id namaaz in the mosques. Muslim males, clad in kurta-pyjama, were seen in large number in the early morning performing namaaz at some of the prominent mosques, such as Jame Majid at Majid Road in heart of Imphal market, Jame Masjid at Hafiz Hatta, Jame Masjid at Golapati.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister O Ibobi, Speaker Th Lokeshore, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Lok Sabha MP Dr Meinya and Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Salam and other prominent leaders greeted the people of Manipur, especially the Muslim brethren on the auspicious occasion of Id Al-Adha.

In her message, Govenor Najma Heptulla said, “The message of this festival holds a strong relevance today more than ever, with turmoil and mistrust shrouding the people,” said the Governor and urged all to “replace any ill-will and negative differences with peace and harmony”.

Chief Minister Ibobi said, “Id Al-Adha reminds us of the supreme sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim for the sake of mankind. Let the sacrifices inspire us to dedication ourselves to all causes that are good and noble and work for the betterment of humanity at large.”

Id in Meghalaya

IANS adds from Shillong: Id uz-Zuha or Bakr-Eid was observed with religious fervour and enthusiasm across Meghalaya, a predominantly Christian State, on Tuesday.

Thousands of men and children wearing new clothes and skull caps offered prayers at idgahs and mosques in Shillong, Dawki, Nongpoh, Lad Rymbai and Byrnihat and in the Garo Hills. The biggest congregation was at the Madina Masjid in Shillong, the country’s first glass mosque, where over 10,000 people gathered together to offer prayers.

“We prayed for peace in our homes and in the world,” Shillong Muslim Union general secretary Alhaj Sayeedullah Nongrum said.

After the prayers, Muslims sacrificed goats and other “halal” animals to commemorate the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim. The meat of the sacrificed animals is distributed among neighbours, relatives and the poor.