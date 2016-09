The programme includes songs by Bengia Hemanta (Arunachal Pradesh), Surabhi Dev Burma (Tripura), Pulak Banerjee (Assam), Genevie Knonjee (Meghalaya), western music by Suman Dutta, Chitrangada (dance drama), documentary on Amal Prava Das, Katha Ek Jajabar Ki (documentary), Campus-Campus, Healthcare, Dhoon Dhamaka, DD-Kisan, A Journey of Commitment (feature), etc.

Interaction by a few eminent personalities like Abdul Mazid, Dilip Kumar Hazarika, Neel Pawan Baruah, Nipon Goswami, KC Santra, Smt Nayan Sarmah, Purnima Saikia, Ramlal Singha and Hiranya Deka, among others, will form part of the programme.