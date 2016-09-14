 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
IAF cycling team leaves Guwahati
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 13 - To commemorate the 84th Air Force Day on October 8 next, a 19-member team of the Indian Air Force had set off on a 3,200-km cycling expedition from Chabua Air Base in Dibrugarh on September 6. The rally will culminate in New Delhi on October 8.

The cycling team arrived at Air Force Station, Guwahati, on September 11 and was received by Air Commodore BS Krishna Kumar, Air Officer Commanding, and other personnel of the station. The team proceeded for the next lap on Monday, a defence spokesman said today.

The event is being organised by the Directorate of Adventure, Air HQ, New Delhi and is christened as ‘IAF Milan Cycling Expedition’. It is aimed at promoting the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ of the Government of India and ‘Go Green Idea’ of the IAF.

It will also showcase a spirit of adventure, with emphasis on physical fitness. On the way, the team will interact with students and locals and motivate them to use cycles and reduce pollution.

City »
State »
  • NE’s first Govt school is now nobody’s child
  • AASU stir over price rise
  • AJYCP for talks with ULFA
  • Book on sattras released
  • Compensation sought for pest-hit farmers
  • IAF cycling team leaves Guwahati
  • 'Legal literacy can stop child abuse'
  • Spl Doordarshan telecast tomorrow
    		•
  • 572 ha cropland affected by worms in Darrang
  • AAU team in Kaziranga to take stock of scene
  • Caterpillars devastate Majuli paddy fields
  • Arsenic in seven more tubewells at Belsor
  • Railway Division to come up in Silchar
  • Patient’s attendant killed at TMC
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK
  • Bodoland demand gains momentum
  • Murderers arrested
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Id observed with religious fervour
  • Repatriation of Brus to start from Nov
  • Arms, ammo recovered
  • Speaker rejects TMC claim for LoP status
  • Kukis observe black day in Manipur
  • Amit Shah to visit Manipur
  • 84 Jan Aushadhi stores in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Jhumming in Mizoram down by 29.75 pc
    		•
  • Lukaku’s hat-trick helps Everton down Sunderland
  • Serena pens female-power poem for fashion show
  • I dared to dream and worked hard: Deepa Malik
  • Preparations on for Bordoloi Trophy
  • Platini to attend UEFA Congress
  • Sharapova appeal verdict set for October
    		•
     
     