The cycling team arrived at Air Force Station, Guwahati, on September 11 and was received by Air Commodore BS Krishna Kumar, Air Officer Commanding, and other personnel of the station. The team proceeded for the next lap on Monday, a defence spokesman said today.

The event is being organised by the Directorate of Adventure, Air HQ, New Delhi and is christened as ‘IAF Milan Cycling Expedition’. It is aimed at promoting the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ of the Government of India and ‘Go Green Idea’ of the IAF.

It will also showcase a spirit of adventure, with emphasis on physical fitness. On the way, the team will interact with students and locals and motivate them to use cycles and reduce pollution.