In a statement here, APCC president Ripun Bora alleged that the BJP-led government in the State has been demonstrating total apathy towards the farmers, who have been facing the loss of crops due to the attack by this pest, after the devastation caused by the latest wave of flood in their fields.

The State government has not earmarked any amount against crop insurance in its budget and this has made the government incapable of extending any help to the farmers hit by the pest, Bora said. He said the Agriculture Minister’s act of placing some agricultural officers under suspension, or serving show-cause notices on some others for the present situation arising out of the attack by the caterpillars, was an attempt at evading responsibility.