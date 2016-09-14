The book is a compilation of ten research articles on different topics of monastic sattras which were published in national and international journals.

The function was attended by Gobinda Saikia, president Sattriya Sangeet Sikshak Samaj, Nrityacharjya Jatin Goswami, Dr Mallika Kandali, Satis Ch Sarma, Jiten Deka and Biva Bhagawati Sarma.