Book on sattras released
STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Sept 13 - A book, Monastic Sattras of Assam by Dr Khagen Sarma, HOD, Geography, Jagiroad College and Sattriya researcher, was released on September 12 at the Guwahati Press Club, a press release stated today. The book was released by Bhadra Krishna Goswami, ex-president, Asom Sattra Mahasabha.
The book is a compilation of ten research articles on different topics of monastic sattras which were published in national and international journals.
The function was attended by Gobinda Saikia, president Sattriya Sangeet Sikshak Samaj, Nrityacharjya Jatin Goswami, Dr Mallika Kandali, Satis Ch Sarma, Jiten Deka and Biva Bhagawati Sarma.