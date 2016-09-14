 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Book on sattras released
STAFF REPORTER
 GUWAHATI, Sept 13 - A book, Monastic Sattras of Assam by Dr Khagen Sarma, HOD, Geography, Jagiroad College and Sattriya researcher, was released on September 12 at the Guwahati Press Club, a press release stated today. The book was released by Bhadra Krishna Goswami, ex-president, Asom Sattra Mahasabha.

The book is a compilation of ten research articles on different topics of monastic sattras which were published in national and international journals.

The function was attended by Gobinda Saikia, president Sattriya Sangeet Sikshak Samaj, Nrityacharjya Jatin Goswami, Dr Mallika Kandali, Satis Ch Sarma, Jiten Deka and Biva Bhagawati Sarma.

City »
State »
  • NE’s first Govt school is now nobody’s child
  • AASU stir over price rise
  • AJYCP for talks with ULFA
  • Book on sattras released
  • Compensation sought for pest-hit farmers
  • IAF cycling team leaves Guwahati
  • 'Legal literacy can stop child abuse'
  • Spl Doordarshan telecast tomorrow
    		•
  • 572 ha cropland affected by worms in Darrang
  • AAU team in Kaziranga to take stock of scene
  • Caterpillars devastate Majuli paddy fields
  • Arsenic in seven more tubewells at Belsor
  • Railway Division to come up in Silchar
  • Patient’s attendant killed at TMC
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK
  • Bodoland demand gains momentum
  • Murderers arrested
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Id observed with religious fervour
  • Repatriation of Brus to start from Nov
  • Arms, ammo recovered
  • Speaker rejects TMC claim for LoP status
  • Kukis observe black day in Manipur
  • Amit Shah to visit Manipur
  • 84 Jan Aushadhi stores in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Jhumming in Mizoram down by 29.75 pc
    		•
  • Lukaku’s hat-trick helps Everton down Sunderland
  • Serena pens female-power poem for fashion show
  • I dared to dream and worked hard: Deepa Malik
  • Preparations on for Bordoloi Trophy
  • Platini to attend UEFA Congress
  • Sharapova appeal verdict set for October
    		•
     
     