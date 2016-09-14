AJYCP president Biraj Kumar Talukdar, in a statement here, rued that neither Delhi nor Dispur has invited the rebel outfits to resume the peace talks. The youth body questioned the Union government’s intentions to restore permanent peace in Assam.

“We find it difficult to understand why the Centre has yet to resume the talks or why the Sonowal government fails to mount pressure on the Centre for it. Over the years, we have noticed that the Centre has been downplaying the major issues in Assam as law-and-order problem. The measures to quell these issues have been doing more harm than good,” the AJYCP leader mentioned.

The organisation further asked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take concrete measures to protect Majuli from flood and erosion. “With Majuli becoming a district, Vaishnavite culture would get a fresh lease of life. The government deserves appreciation for that. But, flood and erosion are still posing a serious threat to the river island. If these problems are allowed to go unchecked then the river island will be eaten up by the river Brahmaputra,” it stated.