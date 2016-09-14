 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
AJYCP for talks with ULFA
Staff reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 13 - The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) has asked the Centre to resume peace talks with ULFA and other rebel outfits to restore permanent peace in Assam. It further threatened to launch a statewide agitation if fresh peace parlays are not initiated.

AJYCP president Biraj Kumar Talukdar, in a statement here, rued that neither Delhi nor Dispur has invited the rebel outfits to resume the peace talks. The youth body questioned the Union government’s intentions to restore permanent peace in Assam.

“We find it difficult to understand why the Centre has yet to resume the talks or why the Sonowal government fails to mount pressure on the Centre for it. Over the years, we have noticed that the Centre has been downplaying the major issues in Assam as law-and-order problem. The measures to quell these issues have been doing more harm than good,” the AJYCP leader mentioned.

The organisation further asked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take concrete measures to protect Majuli from flood and erosion. “With Majuli becoming a district, Vaishnavite culture would get a fresh lease of life. The government deserves appreciation for that. But, flood and erosion are still posing a serious threat to the river island. If these problems are allowed to go unchecked then the river island will be eaten up by the river Brahmaputra,” it stated.

City »
State »
  • NE’s first Govt school is now nobody’s child
  • AASU stir over price rise
  • AJYCP for talks with ULFA
  • Book on sattras released
  • Compensation sought for pest-hit farmers
  • IAF cycling team leaves Guwahati
  • 'Legal literacy can stop child abuse'
  • Spl Doordarshan telecast tomorrow
    		•
  • 572 ha cropland affected by worms in Darrang
  • AAU team in Kaziranga to take stock of scene
  • Caterpillars devastate Majuli paddy fields
  • Arsenic in seven more tubewells at Belsor
  • Railway Division to come up in Silchar
  • Patient’s attendant killed at TMC
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK
  • Bodoland demand gains momentum
  • Murderers arrested
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Id observed with religious fervour
  • Repatriation of Brus to start from Nov
  • Arms, ammo recovered
  • Speaker rejects TMC claim for LoP status
  • Kukis observe black day in Manipur
  • Amit Shah to visit Manipur
  • 84 Jan Aushadhi stores in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Jhumming in Mizoram down by 29.75 pc
    		•
  • Lukaku’s hat-trick helps Everton down Sunderland
  • Serena pens female-power poem for fashion show
  • I dared to dream and worked hard: Deepa Malik
  • Preparations on for Bordoloi Trophy
  • Platini to attend UEFA Congress
  • Sharapova appeal verdict set for October
    		•
     
     