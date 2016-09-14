 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
AASU stir over price rise
Staff reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 13 - The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today asked the Sarbananda Sonowall-led State Government to bring the much awaited ‘change’ in State by controlling the spiraling prices of the essential commodities.

The student body would launch a statewide dharna programme on September 15, demanding immediate action in this regard.

“It was the unabated price rise that caused the total downfall of the Congress government in State and people opted for the BJP-led government expecting better governance and succour from price rise. Though the Chief Minister, after assuming office, directed the DCs and the Supply Department officials to prepare reports and take measure to control the situation, it has not made any difference insofar as the market rates are concerned,” the AASU said.

“Rates of rice, pulses, potato, onion and many other essential commodities have gone through the roof, badly affecting the common people,” a statement issued by AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi mentioned.

The dharna would be staged in front of all the DC offices of the State demanding strict measures to curb price rice and action against hoarders and black marketers.

The student body also expressed concern over the pest onslaught on thousands hectares of cropland, hitting the farmers hard. “The government must take immediate measures to provide adequate compensation to the affected farmers,” the statement added.

City »
State »
  • NE’s first Govt school is now nobody’s child
  • AASU stir over price rise
  • AJYCP for talks with ULFA
  • Book on sattras released
  • Compensation sought for pest-hit farmers
  • IAF cycling team leaves Guwahati
  • 'Legal literacy can stop child abuse'
  • Spl Doordarshan telecast tomorrow
    		•
  • 572 ha cropland affected by worms in Darrang
  • AAU team in Kaziranga to take stock of scene
  • Caterpillars devastate Majuli paddy fields
  • Arsenic in seven more tubewells at Belsor
  • Railway Division to come up in Silchar
  • Patient’s attendant killed at TMC
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK
  • Bodoland demand gains momentum
  • Murderers arrested
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Id observed with religious fervour
  • Repatriation of Brus to start from Nov
  • Arms, ammo recovered
  • Speaker rejects TMC claim for LoP status
  • Kukis observe black day in Manipur
  • Amit Shah to visit Manipur
  • 84 Jan Aushadhi stores in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Jhumming in Mizoram down by 29.75 pc
    		•
  • Lukaku’s hat-trick helps Everton down Sunderland
  • Serena pens female-power poem for fashion show
  • I dared to dream and worked hard: Deepa Malik
  • Preparations on for Bordoloi Trophy
  • Platini to attend UEFA Congress
  • Sharapova appeal verdict set for October
    		•
     
     