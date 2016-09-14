The student body would launch a statewide dharna programme on September 15, demanding immediate action in this regard.

“It was the unabated price rise that caused the total downfall of the Congress government in State and people opted for the BJP-led government expecting better governance and succour from price rise. Though the Chief Minister, after assuming office, directed the DCs and the Supply Department officials to prepare reports and take measure to control the situation, it has not made any difference insofar as the market rates are concerned,” the AASU said.

“Rates of rice, pulses, potato, onion and many other essential commodities have gone through the roof, badly affecting the common people,” a statement issued by AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi mentioned.

The dharna would be staged in front of all the DC offices of the State demanding strict measures to curb price rice and action against hoarders and black marketers.

The student body also expressed concern over the pest onslaught on thousands hectares of cropland, hitting the farmers hard. “The government must take immediate measures to provide adequate compensation to the affected farmers,” the statement added.