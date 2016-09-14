“I have noted this report. We hold no objection to normal state to state cooperation including defence cooperation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying told media briefing here today.

“But if the report is true that if someone is making unrighteous move then this is very disgraceful,” she said replying to a question that Tokyo plans sell USD 1.6 billion worth of Shinmaywa US-2+ search and rescue aircraft to India at a cheaper rates to strengthen security cooperation with New Delhi.

Asked why China regards this sale of weapons disgraceful, Hua said “we hold no objection to state to state cooperation including defence cooperation as long as such cooperation is normal... But as reported that the Japanese government is to cut the price to sell weapons to India with an aim to pressurise China... we don’t think the purpose such cooperation is righteous.” – PTI