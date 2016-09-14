 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Id observed
Staff Reporter

Faithfuls offering namaz on the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha at Machkhowa Idgaah in Guwahati on Tuesday. – AT Photo
 GUWAHATI, Sept 13 - Prayers for peace, prosperity and amity were offered on the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha by the people of the Muslim community in the State today.

The occasion that encapsulates the spirit of love and sacrifice, was observed with all the traditional fervour and devotion by the faithful.

In the capital city, thousands of people thronged the historic Machkhowa Idgah and offered their prayers.

People also made a beeline for the mosques and other Idgahs in the city to participate in the Id prayers. Members of the Muslim community also distributed gifts among the economically less privileged sections.

Religious sermons were also delivered on the occasion for peace and harmony.

