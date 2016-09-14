



The Union Minister visited Kachuani and Bogoritoli areas of Rohmoria, where erosion is taking place in a huge scale. He also interacted with the people of the area to gather first hand information about the problems caused by flood and erosion.

The minister assured early sanctioning of the pending project proposals in the Rohmoria area. He also assured the affected people of taking up some permanent measures to check both erosion and flood in the area.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Minister for Water Resources Keshab Mahanta and local MLA Rituparna Baruah. The Union Minister is expected to be in Majuli tomorrow.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Brahmaputra river has swallowed some 28 revenue villages, tea plantations, several tracts of agricultural land along Rohmoria in Dibrugarh district and Dhola in Tinsukia district. Several families have become homeless in both these areas. The nearby villages are the worst affected during the floods. The Brahmaputra erodes huge chunks of the earth each year in these areas.

On January 16, 2012, the then Union Minister for Water Resources Pawan Kumar Bansal of the UPA government had visited the area to inspect the geo bag technology project at Kachuani village.