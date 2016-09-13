Kerosene spills over from tanker

Correspondent

SILCHAR, Sept 12 - In a bizzare incident, people in large numbers were seen today with bottles and tinned cans at Ramnagar area on the outskirts of Silchar town collecting spilled kerosene oil. According to IOC sources, a tanker carrying 20,000 litres of kerosene oil and diesel from Guwahati reached Silchar on Monday morning at around 6 am. KV Nela, Depot manager of IOC Silchar said, “while the driver of the tanker was trying to steer the vehicle towards the depot, it lost control and slipped into the nearby field which caused spilling of oil from the manhole chambers in the tanker.” Later, the vehicle was recovered by police.