



Sonowal, who was on a one- day visit to Hojai on Monday held a review meeting with the civil and police administration at the conference hall of the DC’s office and conducted a threadbare discussion on the problems and prospects of Hojai district. He asked the Deputy Commissioner Dr S Laxmanan to initiate a survey and chalk out a comprehensive road map for development of the district.

Sonowal said, “In line with the expectations of the people of Hojai, the State Government will take a slew of measures to bring about all-round development of the new district”. Taking note of the shortage of manpower and other bottlenecks, Sonowal said, “We are committed to usher in an era of prosperity in the district and bring Hojai at par with other developed districts of the State by addressing all the shortcomings”.

Sonowal also took stock of the status of Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, supply of pure drinking water, rural transportation in Hojai district and vowed to take steps for accelerated development in the district. He also sought information regarding the prevailing law and order situation and asked Superintendent of Police Dibya Jyoti Mukherjee to take all pertinent steps for maintenance of peace in the district, which is a precondition for growth and development.

Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain, Hojai MLA Shiladitya Dev, Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarmah, Lumding MLA Sibu Misra, all heads of departments of the district and host of other senior officers were present at the meeting.