Prisoner escapes

Correspondent

SILCHAR, Sept 12 - Miazul Haque, an inmate of Silchar Central Jail and a resident of Kachudaram in Sonai constituency, decamped by breaking the false ceiling of the toilet inside the jail on Sunday night. The incident was noticed during routine counting of inmates on Monday. It may be mentioned that a few days ago, four inmates of Silchar Central Jail fled from the lock-up inside the court campus while they were brought for trail to the court.