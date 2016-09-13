In his address at the two-day international conference on ‘(Re) envisaging India’s North East: Ethnicity, Identity, Culture and Literature’ organised by the Department of English, Assam University Silchar, which concluded on Friday, Prof Nath said “the varied range of linguistic groups makes cultural assimilation easier in the region. But there is a great need to preserve the languages, which will in turn preserve the culture,” Prof Nath maintained.

Lauding the initiative taken up by the department, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly and Silchar MLA Dilip Kumar Paul said that the topic of the seminar is relevant and would contribute towards developing a new perspective of the North East.

Prof Samir Kumar Das from Calcutta University delivered the keynote address on ‘Nomadism of Our Time: Ethnicity Identity and Politics’. Prof Abdul Razak T, Dean, Suniti Kumar Chottopadhya School of English and Foreign Language Studies, Prof Dipendu Das, Head, Department of English of the varsity and chairman of the conference organising committee, Dr Saugata Kumar Nath and Dr Anindya Syam Choudhury, convenors of the conference, attended the sessions.