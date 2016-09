School volleyball



GUWAHATI, Sept 12 - The Dilip Kr Chanda and Minati Chanda (founder of the city based South Point School), Memorial Inter School Volleyball Tournament, for both boys and girls will be held on October 5 and 6. The tournament is open for students upto class ten. The championship will be conducted by the Guwahati Sports Association. Intending schools may confirm their entry before September 28 at the GSA office, stated a release.