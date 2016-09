Volleyball selection



GUWAHATI, Sept 12 - The Assam Volleyball Association will conduct the trial-cum-selection camp to prepare the State team for the National Youth Volleyball Championship which will be held at Jaipur, Rajasthan from October 25. The selection camp is scheduled to be held at the Guwahati Volleyball Coaching Centre, Judges’ Field from October 2, informs Amal Baruah, secretary of the Assam Volleyball Association in a release.