AFA’s ID football tournaments

 GUWAHATI, Sept 12 - The Assam Football Association (AFA) will conduct inter district football tournaments of different categories from next month onwards.

The 53rd Junior Inter District Tournament for the Santosh Lahkar Trophy will be held at Dhakuakhan from the third week of October while the Girls’ Inter District and Sub Junior Inter District for the Santosh Mohan Dev Trophy will also be held in the month of October at Bhergaon and four different places. The sub junior meet will be conducted at Bokakhat (Zone A), Barpeta (Zone B), Silchar (Zone C) and Goalpara (Zone D).

Meanwhile, the AFA has decided to host the Senior Inter District Tournament for the Khirod Baruah Trophy in the later part of December. The tournament will be conducted in four zones but the venues are not yet finalised, informed AFA secretary Ankur Dutta.

