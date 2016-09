Jagiroad football

Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Sept 12 - Tiger Club, Bangthaigaon entered the semifinal of the Naba Bora Memorial Football Tournament being played at the Jagi Kalpataru Puthibharal play ground near here. In the third quarterfinal match played today, Tiger Club defeating Lions Club of Ghagua 4-1. Rantu Bordoloi scored two goals while Jusheph Ali and Nilam Das scored one goal each. Pol Bordoloi of Ghagua boys scored lone goal.