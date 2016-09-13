

Hemphu Bongjang (left) and Fiana Rahman Hemphu Bongjang (left) and Fiana Rahman

Jorhat become the second best team with a total of 21 medals including 4 gold, 4 silver and 13 bronze while Charaideo took the third position winning 4 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Hemphu Bongjang and Fiana Rahman of Guwahati were adjudged best players in the boys and girls sub-junior (7-13 years) categories respectively. They won two gold medals each in the kata and kumite events. In the cadet group (14-15 years) Priyanuj Dutta (male) and Enjebee Chakma (female), both Guwahati, were presented best player awards. Nishad Ali of Barpeta (male) and Tribedi Duta of Dibrugarh (female) received the best player awards in the junior (16-17 years) category.

In the closing function, prizes were distributed by Mutum Bankim Singh, chairman of the North East Karate Federation, UKAA working president Bhuban Lahkar, vice president Sharmila Deka, general secretary Nagen Bongjang, technical director Ramen Pal Das among others.