According to sources, the incident happened on September 4 last when the girl went to Garobadha to meet one of the accused who had called her. She had allegedlly begun a relationship with the accused after a wrong number call.

“The victim spent a few hours with one of the accused and when she left the place, the accused called four of his friends who came in an autorickshaw and picked up the girl on the pretext of dropping her. They took the rickshaw towards a jungle. They then took her Kalapani village near Hallidayganj where they attempted to rape the girl. But VDP members rescued the girl on hearing her shout for help. The accused five men were later handed over to Assam police.

The accused have been identified as Monirul Islam of Kumarghati, Jahangir Alam of Kharuabanda, Hasidul Alam of Bhangtimari, Md Pashan Ali and Abdullah Sheikh, both from Chattibui.