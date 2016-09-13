 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Heikru Hidongba fest celebrated
Correspondent
 IMPHAL, Sept 12 - Heikru Hidongba festival was held here today with pomp and gaiety. Thousands of Imphalites thronged Bijoygobinda Moat at Sagolband here on Friday to witness a boat race organised as part of the festival.

Rituals were also performed to predict the fortune of the State in the days to come, besides paying of obeisance to the God for bountiful blessings in the year gone by.

Ultras held: Police have rounded up one member of proscribed People’s Revolutionary Front (RPF) during a mobile checking and frisking at Ayangpali crossing here on September 8, a press release said. Police also arrested another RPF cadre during a mobile frisking at Sangakpham Bazaar on September 10, the release added.

