Sikkim HRD Minister calls on Javadekar
A Correspondent
 GANGTOK, Sept 12 - Sikkim HRD Minister RB Subba called on Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi and discussed State-related issues with him.

Subba requested the Union Minister for post-facto approval for 50 additional seats in Sikkim Government B Ed College at Soreng during a recent meeting.

He said that the Government of Sikkim has offered an alternative site for NIT at Ravangla in South Sikkim. The HRD Minister also requested him that the site selection committee may visit and finalise the site.

Javadekar was also informed that under RUSA, Sikkim qualifies for one college each in the four districts which are are educationally backward district (EBD). The State HRD Minister requested that this long pending demand of the State Government may be allowed as per RUSA guidelines.

The Union Minister was reminded that on June 3 last during the digital launch of RUSA, the then Union HRD Minister had announced a Livelihood College in Sikkim at Dentam. Subba requested that the same may be sanctioned for Sikkim.

Subba sought the support of the Union Ministry for upgrading the Law College to National Law University.

Claiming that Sikkim has emerged as an educational hub in the North East, Subba further requested the Union Minister to consider granting of one IIT/IIM for the State.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to untrained teachers of the State were also discussed.

The Union Minister assured all positive action on the demands and requests of the State Government.

