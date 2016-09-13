The Lok Sabha MP citing the Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu’s letter, has alleged that NDA Government led by Prime Minister Modi is not serious about developing North East and their slogans are merely limited to elections.

Gogoi, in a letter dated August 2 wrote to Union Urban Development Minister regarding the partial attitude of the Union Government in allocating cities under AMRUT and questioned the reason behind allocating less number of cities from NE under AMRUT.

The MP highlighted that only 12 cities from NE were selected under AMRUT Mission while developed States like Gujarat and Maharashtra were allocated more than 30 cities each.