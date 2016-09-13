The 44 km railway track was ready for CRS inspection long time back. The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has approached CRS Sailendra Kumar Pathak to conduct inspection on September 22. “However, we have not received any confirmation from the CRS yet, but the track is ready for final inspection”, said a senior NFR official.

NFR Chief Engineer Harpal Singh, who was on a two-day visit to the State, inspected the newly built BG track from Agartala to Udaipur, he said. Train service between Agartala and Udaipur is likely to be introduced after Durga puja after CRS clears the track for starting passenger train service.

As per the schedule, the NFR wants to extend the BG track up to Santir Bazar by 2018, Belonia by 2019 and Sabroom by 2010. “We are leaving no stone unturned to meet the target for all railway projects in the State”, he said.

On the Indo-Bangla railway extension project, he said the IRCON has already floated tender to link Agartala with Bangladesh’s Gangasagar railway station.

Although there is no confirmation by when tender process would be completed, it has been learnt that the Railway Ministry wants to complete the project at the earliest.

Land acquisition for the Agartala-Akhaura rail link will start soon with DoNER Ministry releasing funds for the purpose to the State Government.

“The State Government has received about Rs 97 crore from DoNER Ministry earmarked for land of the elevated five km Agartala-Akhaura rail project on Indian side”, said a State Government official. “In around three months’ time the entire process of serving notices to land owners will be done and acquisition of land will begin”, he said.

The process of laying the 15.05 km railway track between Agartala and Akhaurha in Bangladesh will be completed by 2017.