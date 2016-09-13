Along with the memorial lecture, seven important research journals from various departments of USTM, namely the School of Biological Sciences, School of Social Sciences and humanities, School of Applied Sciences, School of Engineering Technology, School of Business Science, Prof Qoumrul Hoque School of Education, and University School of Law and Research will also be released by the ISRO Chairman, a statement said.

Kiran Kumar has made significant contribution in the research and development of space programmes. He is steering the implementation of the applications oriented Indian Space Programme, which has facilitated rapid development of the country in many important spheres of earth observation, communication, navigation, meteorology and space science, as well as the development of indigenous launch vehicles and related technologies for providing assured access to space.