 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Assam girls steal show at beauty pageants
Staff Reporter

Rewati Chetri (right)
 GUWAHATI, Sept 12 - Assam girl Rewati Chetri was crowned Miss International India 2016 in the first edition of the beauty pageant held at Pune on Sunday night. She bagged the title defeating 16 other contestants and will now represent India at the Miss International 2016 pageant next month in Tokyo, Japan.

Hailing from Haflong, 23-year-old Rewati was a top-10 finalist at Femina Miss India 2015 pageant where she won the Miss India Miss Popular and Miss Multimedia subtitles. Rewati represented India in the World Miss University 2016 pageant held in Beijing, where she bagged the continental crown of Miss Asia University.

“I must thank my friends and supporters who lend their support and blessings. I cannot name all of them but I sincerely acknowledge the immense support from my family and close friends who always stood by me. I also must credit the social media enthusiasts and the north-eastern print and electronic media for their publicity and support,” Chetri said.

Another girl from Assam, Jantee Hazarika, was among the three finalists who walked the ramp at the Lakme India Fashion Week – the finale of MTV’s India’s Next Top Model contest that concluded last night. The winner of the contest was Pranati Rai Prakash from Patna.

Another State girl, Aradhana Buragohain, was adjudged second runner-up at the Miss Diva 2016 contest held recently. The winner of the Miss Diva event Roshmitha Harimurthy will represent India at the Miss Universe pageant next year.

In April last, Priyadarshini Chatterjee of Assam was crowned Femina Miss India World 2016. She will represent India at the Miss World 2016 pageant.

