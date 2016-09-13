 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 13, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Son held after mother ‘falls’ to death
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 12 - An octogenarian woman, Parul Bala Kundu, died under mysterious conditions after she had a fall from a window of her first-floor residence at Bhaskar Nagar, Kalapahar, this morning. Police has arrested her son, Tapan Kundu, in connection with the ‘accident’. Police said the window was too small for a person to fall over and it was likely that she was pushed down. Neighbours who saw the woman lying on the ground alleged that she had been left in that situation for a long time and when they volunteered to take her to hospital, her son restrained them from doing so.

City »
State »
  • Admin firm on maintaining road levels
  • AHRC pulls up Govt over death of TB patients
  • Sainthood of Mother Teresa celebrated
  • Call for restraint during animal sacrifice
  • Son held after mother ‘falls’ to death
  • 'Steps on cement prices could be an eyewash'
  • Assam girls steal show at beauty pageants
  • ISRO Chairman to speak at USTM
    		•
  • Ex-Nigerian player acts as referee in jail
  • Weavers urged to adopt modern techniques
  • Need to preserve NE languages stressed
  • Armyworms destroying standing crops
  • Prisoner escapes
  • CM asks Hojai admin to expedite development
  • Kerosene spills over from tanker
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Agartala-Udaipur track inspection on Sept 22
  • No inclusion of new NE cities under Amrut
  • Former Manipur Cong Minister joins BJP
  • Sikkim HRD Minister calls on Javadekar
  • Heikru Hidongba fest celebrated
  • Girl rescued, 5 arrested
    		•
  • Wawrinka stuns Djokovic to clinch US Open
  • 'Pro-wrestling has bright future in India'
  • No surprises in Indian Test squad for NZ
  • UKAA junior karate meet concludes
  • Jagiroad football
  • AFA’s ID football tournaments
  • Volleyball selection
  • School volleyball
    		•
     
     