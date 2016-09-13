Son held after mother ‘falls’ to death

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Sept 12 - An octogenarian woman, Parul Bala Kundu, died under mysterious conditions after she had a fall from a window of her first-floor residence at Bhaskar Nagar, Kalapahar, this morning. Police has arrested her son, Tapan Kundu, in connection with the ‘accident’. Police said the window was too small for a person to fall over and it was likely that she was pushed down. Neighbours who saw the woman lying on the ground alleged that she had been left in that situation for a long time and when they volunteered to take her to hospital, her son restrained them from doing so.