 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Call for restraint during animal sacrifice
STAFF REPORTER
 GUWAHATI, Sept 12 - Deshi Janagosthia Mancha, Assam, while extending its good wishes to all the Muslim brothers on the occasion of Id-Uz-Zoha to be celebrated tomorrow, has appealed to the people in general to refrain from showing any kind of exaggeration of the religious act of animal sacrifice and from creating any controversy by uploading any objectionable pictures or videos related to animal sacrifice in any form of media that might disturb social peace and communal harmony.

“Sacrifice of animals is a part of the religious tradition in this Eid, but there should not be any kind of exaggeration of this religious act. This is necessary because the Indian society is a pluralistic one and comprises many religions with numerous diverse traditions. The Mancha has also appealed to the Muslims to take utmost care and show necessary sensitivity towards the religious sentiments of the people of other faiths in the neighbourhood while celebrating the festival, especially at the time of performing the act of animal sacrifice,” Mancha general secretary Dr Kibriya Siddique and working president Islamul H Mandal said in a statement.

