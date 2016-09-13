The function, organised under the aegis of the Archdiocese of Guwahati, was attended by many dignitaries, including Governor Banwarilal Purohit, former Chief Ministers Tarun Gogoi and Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and others.

Purohit, paying glowing tributes to Saint Teresa, called for promoting her ideals saying that with love and selfless service she had set a precedent for the entire world. He said St Teresa triggered an awakening in the public psyche with her noble deeds.

In the backdrop of a joyous ambience redolent with messages propounded by Saint Teresa, cross-sections of society remembered her life and contributions and how her love and compassion changed the lives of the underprivileged.

Welcoming the gathering, Father VM Thomas SDB, Salesian Provincial, Guwahati, said Saint Teresa represented the best of humanity and her legacy will continue to inspire people across the globe.

Noted academic Prof Amarjyoti Choudhury presented a self-composed poem expressing his adulation for an individual who showered the world with compassion. Dr Mridul Hazarika, VC, Gauhati University, observed that the values espoused by St Teresa are unique and the service rendered by her for the downtrodden will be remembered for ever. Archbishop Thomas Menamparampil recalled his association with St Teresa saying she had the ability to create a sense of belonging and this trait ensured that she was embraced everywhere.

Performances by renowned artistes Tarali Sarma and Sunita K Bhuyan encapsulated the essense of the evening. Through music, poetry and beautiful messages of love and giving, the gathering affirmed their faith for the ideals of St Teresa.