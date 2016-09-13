The Association along with 17 other participants adopted the ‘Communiqué’ during a three-day ‘in-house’ workshop on ‘Naga-India Framework Agreement’ at University of Delhi recently, a statement issued by NSA president Dr Zuchamo Yanthan, organising committee convenor Dr Walunir and organising secretary Dr Kamei Aphun said.

While acknowledging the ‘Framework Agreement’ signed by the Naga collective leadership and the Central Government, the participants reminded that the Naga-India conflict was “quintessentially a geo-political issue between the two entities.” In this regard, they maintained that the solution to the Naga-India issue must be “political, based on the rights and aspirations of the Nagas and based on the unique history and situation of the Nagas”, as recognised by the Government of India.

In pursuance of the conviction for self-determination, the NSA said Nagas under the aegis of Naga National Council declared Independence on 14 August 1947, a day before India was declared Independent.

The Naga declaration of independence was reaffirmed in the Naga Plebiscite of 1951 to dispel the manoeuvres and undermining elements of the Government of India and Government of Burma (Myanmar) on the legitimacy of the declaration of Naga independence in 1947. They, however, reminded that Nagas had “never entered into any treaty for merger with or annexation to any state, be it India or Burma (Myanmar)”.

Territorial integration of the contiguous Naga areas should be part of the settlement, the communiqué stated, adding “the rights and aspiration of the Nagas to live together under one government is a political right”.

It said “any agreement that would be signed should accord Nagalim with legislative, executive, judiciary and financial powers outside the purview of the Union of India. The political structure of Nagalim should be democratic and representative.”

It further asserted that solution to the Naga issue should not be diluted and sabotaged on the pretext of protecting territorial integrity of neighbouring States.