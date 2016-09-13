 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Centre’s stress on tech edu in NE

 NEW DELHI, Sept 12 - The Centre will focus on low income states, hill states, the Northeast, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in phase III of its Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP), which aims to raise standards in educational institutions.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the proposal for initiation of the 3rd Phase of TEQIP, which will be implemented as a ‘Central Sector Scheme’ with a total project outlay of Rs 3,600 crore.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the focus in this phase would be on seven low income states (Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh), three hill states (Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Uttarakhand), eight northeastern states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He said that educational institutions will be chosen on the basis of a challenge mode like the competition that was held for cities under the Swachh Bharat scheme.

Javadekar said that in the first two phases of TEQIP, southern and western states had benefited a lot, so the focus is going to be on some other states in the third phase.

According to a statement released by the HRD Ministry, the project would be initiated with a cost of Rs 2,660 crore, with the possibility of additional financing of Rs 940 crore at a later stage. – PTI

