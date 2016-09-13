

A vendor selling sewai on the eve of Id-ul-Zuha in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos A vendor selling sewai on the eve of Id-ul-Zuha in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos

In the city, Id prayers will be offered at the century-old Guwahati Idgah at Machkhowa, Islampur Idgah, Guwahati Kabarsthan Idgah, Sijubari Idgah, Pub-Guwahati Idgah, Machkhowa Masjid, Lakhtokia Masjid, Kumarpara Masjid, Athgaon Masjid, and other Idgahs and masjids of the city.

After the prayers, sacrifices (qurbanis) would be made.