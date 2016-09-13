 
Guwahati, Tuesday, September 13, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Id today
Staff Reporter

A vendor selling sewai on the eve of Id-ul-Zuha in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, Sept 12 - Id-uz-Zuha, the festival of sacrifice will be observed tomorrow in the State, along with the rest of the country. The followers of Islam will offer prayers in the morning tomorrow at the Idgahs and mosques.

In the city, Id prayers will be offered at the century-old Guwahati Idgah at Machkhowa, Islampur Idgah, Guwahati Kabarsthan Idgah, Sijubari Idgah, Pub-Guwahati Idgah, Machkhowa Masjid, Lakhtokia Masjid, Kumarpara Masjid, Athgaon Masjid, and other Idgahs and masjids of the city.

After the prayers, sacrifices (qurbanis) would be made.

City »
State »
  • Admin firm on maintaining road levels
  • AHRC pulls up Govt over death of TB patients
  • Sainthood of Mother Teresa celebrated
  • Call for restraint during animal sacrifice
  • Son held after mother ‘falls’ to death
  • 'Steps on cement prices could be an eyewash'
  • Assam girls steal show at beauty pageants
  • ISRO Chairman to speak at USTM
    		•
  • Ex-Nigerian player acts as referee in jail
  • Weavers urged to adopt modern techniques
  • Need to preserve NE languages stressed
  • Armyworms destroying standing crops
  • Prisoner escapes
  • CM asks Hojai admin to expedite development
  • Kerosene spills over from tanker
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Agartala-Udaipur track inspection on Sept 22
  • No inclusion of new NE cities under Amrut
  • Former Manipur Cong Minister joins BJP
  • Sikkim HRD Minister calls on Javadekar
  • Heikru Hidongba fest celebrated
  • Girl rescued, 5 arrested
    		•
  • Wawrinka stuns Djokovic to clinch US Open
  • 'Pro-wrestling has bright future in India'
  • No surprises in Indian Test squad for NZ
  • UKAA junior karate meet concludes
  • Jagiroad football
  • AFA’s ID football tournaments
  • Volleyball selection
  • School volleyball
    		•
     
     