Staff Reporter GUWAHATI, Sept 12 - Id-uz-Zuha, the festival of sacrifice will be observed tomorrow in the State, along with the rest of the country. The followers of Islam will offer prayers in the morning tomorrow at the Idgahs and mosques.
A vendor selling sewai on the eve of Id-ul-Zuha in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos
In the city, Id prayers will be offered at the century-old Guwahati Idgah at Machkhowa, Islampur Idgah, Guwahati Kabarsthan Idgah, Sijubari Idgah, Pub-Guwahati Idgah, Machkhowa Masjid, Lakhtokia Masjid, Kumarpara Masjid, Athgaon Masjid, and other Idgahs and masjids of the city.
After the prayers, sacrifices (qurbanis) would be made.