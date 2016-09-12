An office-bearer of NFRMU said that their organisation adopted a number of resolutions at its 58th annual conference held at Alipurduar Junction earlier this week.

“The conference demanded that all retrograde steps of the Government like FDI and PPP in Railways, contractorisation, outsourcing of services and merging of Railway Budget with that of the General Budget be shelved and issues of revision of minimum wage, pay fixation formula, allowances and pension be resolved within a timeframe of four months.

It also demanded scrapping of the National Pension System (NPS) and for payment of pension and family pension to all Railwaymen irrespective of their dates of appointment,” said the union leader.

The 58th annual conference also called upon the Ministry of Railways and the Central Government to settle all pending grievances of the Railwaymen in regard to payscales of different categories of staff, duty hours, restructuring of cadres and widening of promotional prospects.

“The conference further called upon the Ministry of Railways to revise the rates of running allowance and all other allowances, including retirement benefit now being paid to both the loco and traffic running staff without further loss of time,” he said.

The NFRMU asked “all Railwaymen and other Central Government employees to preserve their unity and maintain the tempo of a united struggle for achieving their rightful dues”.